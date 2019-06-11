Webcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.13 Million (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $50.98. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $184,957.00 and approximately $2.13 million worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $723.03 or 0.09092579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041000 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022413 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,943,894 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

