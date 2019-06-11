Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,942 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $45,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. 58,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,051. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $36.73.

