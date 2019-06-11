Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.56

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$38.56 ($27.35) and last traded at A$38.56 ($27.35), with a volume of 2337461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$37.65 ($26.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/wesfarmers-asxwes-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-38-56.html.

Wesfarmers Company Profile (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.