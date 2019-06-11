Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

