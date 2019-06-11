Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) versus EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQGP has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. EQGP pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQGP pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and EQGP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Midstream Partners and EQGP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 0 6 3 0 2.33 EQGP 0 9 1 0 2.10

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.90%. EQGP has a consensus price target of $22.49, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than EQGP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and EQGP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $1.99 billion 6.66 $369.42 million $2.51 11.65 EQGP $834.10 million 7.24 $261.99 million $0.98 20.38

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EQGP. Western Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQGP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and EQGP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 16.47% 11.61% 4.31% EQGP 30.96% 10.93% 5.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of EQGP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats EQGP on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

EQGP Company Profile

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQGP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as EQT GP Holdings, LP and changed its name to EQGP Holdings, LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQGP Holdings, LP operates as a subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

