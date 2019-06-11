William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,831 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 235,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,657. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $579,930.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,116. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/william-blair-investment-management-llc-buys-shares-of-8831-kansas-city-southern-nyseksu.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.