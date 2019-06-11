Williams Jones & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $122,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $6,972,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, reaching $262.45. The stock had a trading volume of 160,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,220. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $269.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

