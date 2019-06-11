Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.39. 7,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,513. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $45.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.16.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

