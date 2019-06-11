Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 79,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $496,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $933.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.