Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stake Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 54,964 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 678,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 797.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.81. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Patrick Fisher sold 1,656 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $50,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Andrews sold 1,447 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $44,350.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $389,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

