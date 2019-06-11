Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.08 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $764.77 per share, with a total value of $38,238.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $725.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,449 shares of company stock worth $1,165,523 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $11.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $762.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 162.78% and a return on equity of 132.12%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

