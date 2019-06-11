Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) CEO Sells $2,990,500.00 in Stock

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at $36,416,036.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,251. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after purchasing an additional 578,219 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Argus increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

