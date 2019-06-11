YPF (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

YPF stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. YPF has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. YPF had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that YPF will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,981,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,742,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,648,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after acquiring an additional 544,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

