Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report sales of $127.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.44 million and the lowest is $122.90 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year sales of $471.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $474.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.70 million, with estimates ranging from $515.58 million to $545.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In related news, insider Patrick May bought 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $611,091.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 147,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

