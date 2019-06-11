Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Monique Berke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in SmartFinancial by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 20,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

