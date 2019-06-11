Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). TrueCar reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Cowen began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TrueCar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $53,378.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,043 shares of company stock worth $61,681 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $352,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 140,614 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 77,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.85. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.