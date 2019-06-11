Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Boise Cascade posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. 5,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $926.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,812.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.