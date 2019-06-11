Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings. Cellectar Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectar Biosciences.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.63% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.