Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 10,961,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,710 shares of company stock worth $1,187,892. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,316,000 after buying an additional 2,820,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3,005.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,158,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after buying an additional 2,088,542 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,186.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,820,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,678,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 1,455,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

