Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.52 Million

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post sales of $707.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $707.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.05 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $715.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $656.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of HA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 10,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,816. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 51.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

