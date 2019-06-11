Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $172.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 120.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,846,000 after acquiring an additional 375,093 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. 500,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

