Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Macy’s reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

In other Macy’s news, President Harry A. Lawton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $106,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,282.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 and sold 16,921 shares valued at $421,238. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Macy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

