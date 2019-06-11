Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of ATO traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $103.12. 475,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,827. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $105.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

