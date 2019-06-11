Zacks: CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Given $35.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. CBTX’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CBTX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX opened at $27.60 on Friday. CBTX has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). CBTX had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

