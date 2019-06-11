Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) to Sell

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OBLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.04.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -5.19. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

