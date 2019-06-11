Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCRR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

TCRR opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47). On average, analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,686,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,204,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,463,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

