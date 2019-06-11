Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LION. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:LION opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fidelity Southern has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fidelity Southern by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

