Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given $18.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Marine Products’ rating score has improved by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $18.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 13 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPX. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Marine Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,194. The firm has a market cap of $476.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.47. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

