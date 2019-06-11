Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given $39.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,005. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.