Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 24,302.0% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $591,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,716 shares of company stock worth $7,805,856 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.90. 162,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,718. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

