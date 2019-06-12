$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $615.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

