$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,866,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583,178. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,580,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

