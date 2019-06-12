$1.63 Million in Sales Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will announce $1.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. vTv Therapeutics posted sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $8.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,358,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 147,061.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,673. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -3.69. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.09.

vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

