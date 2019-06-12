20,130 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.29.

Shares of HD opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,146,733 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

