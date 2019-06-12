$253.40 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce sales of $253.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.40 million. Alkermes posted sales of $304.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -320.29 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at $19,317,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,970. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 5,941.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $31,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,647,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 853,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,071,000 after acquiring an additional 655,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 378,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

