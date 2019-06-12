$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.44. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

In other news, Director Tom A. Ortolf bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,230,000 after purchasing an additional 268,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 7,407.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 129,506 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,170,000 after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.