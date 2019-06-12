$372.40 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to report sales of $372.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.80 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $366.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 295,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,020. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 66,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.