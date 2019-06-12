4,751 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138,628 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,052 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graco by 4,085.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,229,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $4,306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,473.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,510 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,484 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 2,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,974. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

