$50.17 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to announce sales of $50.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $52.62 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $46.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $200.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $209.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.37 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $221.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,258,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 910,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 526,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,492,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,961,000 after buying an additional 514,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,555. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.