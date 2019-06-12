$50.17 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to announce sales of $50.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $52.62 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $46.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $200.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $209.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.37 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $221.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,258,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 910,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 526,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,492,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,961,000 after buying an additional 514,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,555. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

