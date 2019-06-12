737 Shares in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,756. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.45%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

