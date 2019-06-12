Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 21699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $697,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,720 shares of company stock worth $8,894,952. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 40.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 29.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

