Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

