Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 11,221 Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shiloh Industries were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLO. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 759,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shiloh Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of SHLO opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

