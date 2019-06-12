AdCoin (ACC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,169.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $274,826.00 and approximately $1,169.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last week, AdCoin has traded up 61.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About AdCoin

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,009,432 coins and its circulating supply is 15,722,052 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

