ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

ADTN opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $779.78 million, a PE ratio of -34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.34. ADTRAN has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $100,622.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,009 shares in the company, valued at $335,508.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

