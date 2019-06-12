Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 25,141 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 596.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,354 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $99,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,424,658. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

