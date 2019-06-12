Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.05

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 24038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of analysts have commented on AJRD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,859,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,138,000 after purchasing an additional 287,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,465,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

