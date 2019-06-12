Ajo LP Takes Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,186.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,348.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $148,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $253,114.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $1,354,709. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ajo LP Takes Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/ajo-lp-takes-position-in-eplus-inc-nasdaqplus.html.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.