Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 324.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,239 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,047.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,779 shares of company stock worth $4,461,328. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

AKAM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. 14,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,573. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

