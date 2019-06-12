Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 43,942 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 43,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,205,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AVLR stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.50. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avalara by 170.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

